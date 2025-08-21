Our quesadillas are grilled to golden perfection — crispy on the outside, melty and delicious on the inside. Each tortilla is loaded with gooey cheese and your choice of savory fillings like grilled chicken, seasoned beef, or sautéed veggies, then folded and pressed until the flavors melt together. Served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo.

Protein Short Rib Beef + $3.25 Chicken + $2.25