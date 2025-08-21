Our garlic knots are hand-twisted from fresh dough, baked until golden, and brushed with a rich blend of garlic butter, herbs, and a sprinkle of parmesan. Soft on the inside with just the right crisp on the outside, each knot is packed with bold, savory flavor in every bite. Choose from classic knots or stuffed garlic knots, with pepperoni and cheese.

Garlic Knots 6 Plain Garlic Knots + $3.50 5 Stuffed Garlic Knots + $4.50