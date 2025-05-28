Bites on Valentine
239 East 203rd Street, Bronx, NY
Bites Specialties
Wings
Our wings are a fan favorite—crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, and packed with bold, unforgettable flavor. Whether you're in the mood for classic heat or something a little more daring, we’ve got a wing style for every taste.
Bites Burgers
Sink your teeth into our signature Bites Burger!
Bites Burger
A juicy, handcrafted 1/2 pound beef patty grilled to perfection, layered with melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and pickles. Want more? Add a fried egg, crispy bacon, or one of our signature sauces. Each burger is made fresh to order, with the option of curly fries, french fries, tator tots or waffle fries.
Sliders
Our sliders may be mini, but they deliver maximum flavor in every bite.
Sliders
Each slider features a juicy, seasoned beef patty nestled on a soft, toasted slider bun and dressed to impress with melted cheese, pickles, and our signature house sauce. Perfect as a snack, a shareable plate, or a full meal when ordered in a trio — our sliders are built for those who want variety without compromise.
Chofan Rice Bowl
Try our Chofan Bowl a customer favorite that hits every craving!
Hot Dogs
This isn’t your average ballpark dog — our Bites Hot Dog is a full-on flavor explosion.
Pizza and More
Bites Pizza
Calzones
When you're craving pizza but want something you can sink your teeth into.
Bites Wheels
Crispy on the outside, cheesy and warm on the inside, they’re perfect for snacking, sharing, or pairing with your favorite sauce on the side.
Pasta
At Bites On Valentine, our pasta isn’t just a side—it’s a star. Each dish is made to order, cooked al dente, and smothered in bold, satisfying sauces that speak to the soul.
Salad
Our Fresh Bites Salad is a vibrant, made-to-order mix that brings freshness to the forefront. Perfect as a lighter meal or the freshest side in the Bronx, our salad proves that Bites On Valentine does more than just bold comfort food—we do fresh right.
Bites Tacos
Tacos
Our tacos bring the flavor straight to your hands. Each taco is made to order and loaded with your choice of juicy, seasoned protein, nestled in a soft and crispy tortilla and topped with fresh, vibrant toppings that pack a punch.
Burritos
Bites Burrito is a heavyweight champion of flavor—rolled tight and packed to the brim with everything you crave.
Bites Specials
LUNCH SPECIALS
PIZZA PIE COMBOS
1 Large Pie, 2 Liter Soda$20.50
1 Large Pie, 1 Topping, 1 order of Plain Garlic Knots, & 2 Liter Soda$25.00
1 Large Pie, 1 Topping, 8 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda$32.50
2 Large Pies, 1 Topping Each, 2 Liter Soda$42.50
2 Large Pies, 1 Topping Each, 2 Stuffed Ggarlic Knots, 2 (8) Wings, 2 Brownies & 2 Liter Soda$85.50
TACO TUESDAY
KIDS SPECIAL
Bites Desserts
Bites Drinks
Soda Machine
Canned Drinks
Juices
2 Liter Sodas
Bites on Valentine Location and Hours
(718) 618-0311
Open now • Closes at 10PM