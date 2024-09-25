Bites on Valentine
!!!Bites Menu Options!!!
Bites Pizza Slice
- Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza Slice$2.75
- Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza Slice topped with Pepperoni$3.75
- Ham & Pineapple Slice
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$4.50
- Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$5.00
- Philly Cheese Pizza
Short ribs, cheese, onions and peppers$5.00
- Meat Lovers Pizza
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$5.75
- Chimi Slice
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$6.00
- Buffalo Chicken Slice
Buffalo Chicken and cheese$4.75
- Alfredo Slice
Alfredo sauce and cheese$4.75
- Margarita Slice
Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatos on a sicilian slice$4.50
- Penne Meatball Slice$5.75
- Sausage, Onions & Peppers$5.00
- Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$5.00
- BBQ Chicken$4.75
- Grandma Sicilian
Sicilian chesse$4.75
- Plain Sicilian
Traditional sicilian$4.00
- Hot Honey Sicilian
Mozzarella cheese, basil, fresh tomato, Jalapenos topped with hot honey sauce$5.00
- Breakfast Pizza (Sicilian)
Sicilian slice with cheese and eggs$5.25
- Margarita Sicilian$5.00
Bites Pizza Pies
- 10" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$11.25
- 10" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$12.50
- 10" Bites Short Rib Philly Cheese Steak Pie
Short ribs, cheese, onions and peppers$16.50
- 10" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$17.50
- 10" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$15.00
- 10" Bites Fruity Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$13.75
- 10" Bites Taco Pie
Ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and pinto beans$16.00
- 10" Bites Mexican Pie
Chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, corn topped with hot sauce$16.00
- 10" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$16.50
- 10" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$18.75
- 10" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pie$5.00
- 10" Buffalo Chicken Pie
Buffalo Chicken and cheese$4.75
- 10" Chicken Alfredo Pie
Alfredo sauce and cheese$4.75
- 14" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$14.25
- 14" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$16.00
- 14" Bites Short Rib Philly Cheese Steak Pie
Short ribs, cheese, onions and peppers$22.00
- 14" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$23.00
- 14" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$19.50
- 14" Bites Fruity Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$17.75
- 14" Bites Taco Pie
Ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and pinto beans$22.00
- 14" Bites Mexican Pie
Chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, corn topped with hot sauce$22.00
- 14" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$22.00
- 14" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$24.75
- 16" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$16.00
- 16" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$18.25
- 16" Bites Short Rib Philly Cheese Steak Pie
Short ribs, cheese, onions and peppers$25.75
- 16" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$27.25
- 16" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$22.75
- 16" Bites Fruity Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$20.50
- 16" Bites Taco Pie
Ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and pinto beans$25.00
- 16" Bites Mexican Pie
Chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, corn topped with hot sauce$25.00
- 16" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$25.00
- 16" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$29.50
- 18" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$18.25
- 18" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$21.00
- 18" Bites Short Rib Philly Cheese Steak Pie
Short ribs, cheese, onions and peppers$30.50
- 18" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$32.00
- 18" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$26.50
- 18" Bites Fruity Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$23.75
- 18" Bites Taco Pie
Ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and pinto beans$29.50
- 18" Bites Mexican Pie
Chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, corn topped with hot sauce$29.50
- 18" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$29.50
- 18" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$34.75
- 18" Bites Hot Honey Pie
Mozzarella cheese, basil, fresh tomato, banana peppers topped with hot honey sauce$30.75
- 18" Grandma Sicilian Pie
Sicilian chesse$30.75
- 18" Margarita Sicilian Pie
Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatos on a sicilian slice$30.75
- 18" Buffalo Chicken Pie$23.75
Deep Dish Pizza
Bites Burgers
- Beef Burger$9.79
- Cheeseburger
Classic Bites Cheeseburger$10.74
- Bites Burger$10.74
- Tico Burger
Classic Beef Burger with Cheese, Bacon, Tico Sauce, Chilli, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles$11.00
- Turkey Burger
Brings Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles$12.24
- Chicken Burger
Brings Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles$12.74
- (3) Beef Sliders
Brings Cheese, Bacon, Tico, Chilli, lettuce, tomato and pickles$12.50
- (3) Turkey Sliders
Turkey sliders brings tomato, lettuce and pickles$12.50
- (3) Chicken Sliders
Chicken sliders brings tomato, lettuce and pickles$12.50
- (3) Cheeseburger Sliders
Cheeseburger Sliders$12.50
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.50
- Veggie Burger$12.49
Rice Bowl
Hot Dogs
Tacos
Empanadas
- Beef Empanada$3.25
- Beef and Cheese Empanada$3.75
- Chicken Empanada$3.25
- Chicken & Cheese Empanadas$3.75
- Cheese Empanadas$3.25
- Tico Empanadas$4.75
- Mexican Empanadas$4.25
- Hamburger Empanadas
Hamburger meat with yellow anerican cheese, onions and peppers$4.25
- Philly Cheese Empanadas
Short rib, cheese, onions and peppers$4.50
- Pepperoni & Cheese Empanadas$3.75
- Spinach & Cheese Empanadas$3.50
- Beans Empanadas$3.00
- Veggie Empanadas$4.00
- Meat Lovers Empanadas$4.50
- Breakfast Empanada: Ham and cheese$3.75
- Desert Empanda: Nutella and Banana$4.25
- Breakfast Empanada: Egg and cheese$3.75
- Desert Empanda: Guava and Cream Cheese$4.25
Quick Bites
- French Fries$6.00
- Tator Tots$6.25
- Curly Fries$6.25
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Waffle Fries$6.25
- Loaded Fries$9.55
- (6) Plain Garlic Knots$3.00
- (5) Stuffed Garlic Knots$5.25
- Beef Pattie$3.25
- Nachos$10.65
- Quesadilla$8.00
- (5) Mozzarella Sticks$5.75
- (8) Breaded Pepperoni with Cheese$6.35
- Stuffed Mini Croissant$3.50
- Pepperoni Rolls$1.25
- Chicken Parmigiana Roll$7.75
- 12" Mozzarella Stick$13.00
- Beef Burger Bites$3.00
Bites Wheels
Calzones
- Cheese, onions and peppers Calzone
Cheese, onions and peppers$8.00
- Cheese Calzone
Ricotta Cheese$7.00
- Chicken Cheese Calzone
Chicken and cheese$8.00
- Tico Calzone$9.50
- Mexican Calzone$9.00
- Meat Lovers Calzone
Ham, sausage, pepperoni$9.00
- Veggie Calzone
Veggie Calzone$9.00
- Meatball Calzone
Meatball Calzone$9.00
- Pepperoni and Cheese Calzone$8.00
Sauces
Dessert Menu
Bites Breakfast
Breakfast
- 2 Pancake Donuts
Bacon and eggs inside donut shaped pancake$5.80
- French Toast bacon, egg & cheese$8.85
- Breakfast Pizza$5.25
- Breakfast Hot Dog$6.75
- Breakfast burrito
Lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, chicken or beef.$6.50
- Omlet$9.00
- Bread only French Toast$6.00
- Egg & Cheese Empanada$3.75
- Ham & Cheese Empanada$3.75
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Empanada$4.25
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Empanada$4.25
- Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.85
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Roll$1.50
- French Toast Bacon Egg and Cheese Roll$2.00