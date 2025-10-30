Bites on Valentine
Bites Pizzas
Cheese Slice$3.10
Pepperoni Slice$4.10
Hawaiian Slice$4.75
Veggie Slice$5.25
Tico Slice$6.50
Chimi Slice$6.55
Chicken Francese Slice$6.10
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Slice$5.50
Buffalo Chicken Slice$5.10
Penne Meatball Slice$6.10
BBQ Chicken Slice$5.10
Meat Lovers Slice$6.10
Margarita Slice$5.45
Grandma Sicilian Slice$5.25
Plain Sicilian$4.00
10" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$11.50
10" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$12.75
10" Bites Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$14.00
10" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$16.75
10" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$17.75
10" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$19.00
10" Chicken Francese Pie
Chicken, penne pasta, parmesan cheese$18.75
10" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pie$14.00
10" Buffalo Chicken Pie
Buffalo Chicken and cheese$14.00
10" Penne Meatball Pie$15.25
10" BBQ Chicken Pie$14.00
10" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$15.25
10" Margarita Pie
Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatos on a sicilian slice$14.00
14" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$14.75
14" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$16.50
14" Bites Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$18.25
14" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$22.50
14" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$23.50
14" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$25.25
14" Chicken Francese Pie
Chicken, penne pasta, parmesan cheese$25.00
14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pie$18.25
14" Buffalo Chicken Pie
Buffalo Chicken and cheese$18.25
14" Penne Meatball Pie$16.50
14" BBQ Chicken Pie$18.25
14" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$20.00
14" Margarita Pie
Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatos on a sicilian slice$18.25
18" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$19.00
18" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$21.75
18" Bites Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$24.50
18" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$30.25
18" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$32.75
18" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$35.50
18" Chicken Francese Pie
Chicken, penne pasta, parmesan cheese$35.25
18" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pie$24.50
18" Buffalo Chicken Pie$24.50
18" Penne Meatball Pie$16.50
18" BBQ Chicken Pie$18.25
18" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$27.25
Plain Sicilian Pie
Traditional sicilian$30.75
Grandma Sicilian Pie
Sicilian chesse$30.75
Margarita Sicilian Pie
Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatos on a sicilian slice$30.75
10" 2 Topping Pizza Pie$14.00
14" 1 Topping Pizza Pie$16.50
Bites Burgers
Bites Burger$10.10
Tico Burger
Classic Beef Burger with Cheese, Bacon, Tico Sauce, Beef, Beans, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles.$15.00
Chicken Burger
Brings Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles$12.74
(3) Chicken Sliders
Chicken sliders brings tomato, lettuce and pickles$12.75
(3) Beef Sliders
Brings Cheese, Bacon, Tico, Chilli$12.75
Beef Empanada$3.25
Chicken Empanada$3.25
Cheese Empanadas$3.25
Beef and Cheese Empanada$3.75
Chicken & Cheese Empanadas$3.75
Tico Empanadas$4.75
Hamburger Empanadas
Hamburger meat with yellow anerican cheese, onions and peppers$4.25
Philly Cheese Empanadas
Short rib, cheese, onions and peppers$4.75
Spinach & Cheese Empanadas$3.50
Veggie Empanadas$4.00
Meat Lovers Empanadas$4.75
A juicy, handcrafted 1/2 pound beef patty grilled to perfection, layered with melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomato, and pickles. Want more? Add a fried egg, crispy bacon, or one of our signature sauces. Each burger is made fresh to order, with the option of curly fries, french fries, tator tots or waffle fries.
Each slider features a juicy, seasoned beef patty nestled on a soft, toasted slider bun and dressed to impress with melted cheese, pickles, and our signature house sauce. Perfect as a snack, a shareable plate, or a full meal when ordered in a trio — our sliders are built for those who want variety without compromise.
Chofan Rice Bowl
Fries
At Bites On Valentine, we don’t play when it comes to crispy comfort food. Whether you’re pairing them with a meal or stacking them into your own custom combo, our fried sides are golden, crunchy, and full of flavor. Choose from French Fries, Curly Fries, Tator Tots, Waffle Fries or Onions Rings.
Garlic Knots
Our garlic knots are hand-twisted from fresh dough, baked until golden, and brushed with a rich blend of garlic butter, herbs, and a sprinkle of parmesan. Soft on the inside with just the right crisp on the outside, each knot is packed with bold, savory flavor in every bite. Choose from classic knots or stuffed garlic knots, with pepperoni and cheese.
Loaded Fries
Our loaded fries start with a crispy golden base, then get stacked with melty cheese, sour cream, and savory toppings like chopped bacon, grilled chicken, or seasoned beef, and a generous drizzle of our signature sauces.$9.55
Beef Pattie
flaky golden crust on the outside, filled with seasoned ground beef that's juicy, flavorful, and full of Caribbean flair. Spiced just enough to wake up your taste buds, it's the perfect grab-and-go bite or a bold add-on to any meal.$3.25
Nachos
Our nachos are stacked high and built to satisfy. We start with a bed of crispy tortilla chips, then pile on melted cheese, fresh pico de gallo, a drizzle of sour cream, and black beans. Want more? Add seasoned beef, grilled chicken, or beef short rib to take it to the next level.$11.00
Mozzarella Sticks
Golden on the outside, melty on the inside — our mozzarella sticks are everything you want in a cheesy snack. Each stick is breaded and fried to perfection, creating that perfect crunch before you hit the gooey, stretchy mozzarella center Served with marinara sauce.$5.75
Quesadillas
Our quesadillas are grilled to golden perfection — crispy on the outside, melty and delicious on the inside. Each tortilla is loaded with gooey cheese and your choice of savory fillings like grilled chicken, seasoned beef, or sautéed veggies, then folded and pressed until the flavors melt together. Served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo.$8.00
1 Burger & Fries w/ 12oz Fountain Drink
Take a break with our juicy, handcrafted burger made from fresh, seasoned beef, grilled to perfection and topped with your choice of cheese and fresh fixings. Served hot alongside a generous portion of our crispy, golden fries, this classic combo hits the spot every time. Fast, filling, and full of flavor — it’s the perfect midday meal to power you through the day.$12.15
(5) piece Wings & Fries w/ 12oz Fountain Drink
Get your hands messy with our juicy, perfectly cooked wings tossed in your choice of bold sauces—from spicy buffalo to tangy BBQ. Paired with a generous serving of our crispy golden fries, this combo is the ultimate comfort meal that never disappoints.$11.25
5 Piece wings, burger w/ 12oz Fountain Drink
Can’t decide between wings or a burger? Why not have both? Our Wings & Burger Combo gives you the best of both worlds: a juicy, grilled-to-order burger stacked with fresh toppings, paired with a side of crispy, saucy wings tossed in your favorite flavor — from classic Buffalo to smoky BBQ.$14.25
PIZZA PIE COMBOS
1 Large Pie, 2 Liter Soda$20.50
1 Large Pie, 1 Topping, 1 order of Plain Garlic Knots, & 2 Liter Soda$25.00
1 Large Pie, 1 Topping, 8 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda$32.50
2 Large Pies, 1 Topping Each, 2 Liter Soda$42.50
2 Large Pies, 1 Topping Each, 2 Stuffed Ggarlic Knots, 2 (8) Wings, 2 Brownies & 2 Liter Soda$85.50
TACO TUESDAY
KIDS SPECIAL
