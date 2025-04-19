Bites on Valentine
!!!Bites Menu Options!!!
Bites Pizza Slice
Cheese Pizza
Cheese Pizza Slice$3.10
Pepperoni Pizza
Cheese Pizza Slice topped with Pepperoni$4.10
Hawaiian
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$4.75
Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$5.25
Tico Slice
Chicken and beef slice topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$5.25
Chicken Francese Slice
Chicken, penne pasta, parmesan cheese$6.10
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$5.50
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Buffalo Chicken and cheese$5.10
Penne Meatball Slice$6.10
BBQ Chicken$5.10
Margarita Slice
Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatos on a sicilian slice$5.00
Grandma Sicilian
Sicilian chesse$5.25
Plain Sicilian
Traditional sicilian$4.00
Margarita Sicilian$5.45
Alfredo Slice
Alfredo sauce and cheese$4.75
Philly Cheese Pizza
Short ribs, cheese, onions and peppers$5.00
Tequila Slice
Chicken, cheese and tequila$5.25
Hot Honey Sicilian
Mozzarella cheese, basil, fresh tomato, Jalapenos topped with hot honey sauce$5.00
Bites Pizza Pies
10" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$11.50
10" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$12.75
10" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$17.75
10" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$15.25
10" Bites Fruity Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$14.00
10" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$16.75
10" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$19.00
10" Chicken Francese Pie
Chicken, penne pasta, parmesan cheese$18.75
10" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pie$14.00
10" Buffalo Chicken Pie
Buffalo Chicken and cheese$14.00
10" Chicken Alfredo Pie
Alfredo sauce and cheese$14.00
12" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$12.50
12" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$14.00
12" Bites Short Rib Philly Cheese Steak Pie
Short ribs, cheese, onions and peppers$19.00
12" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$20.00
12" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$17.00
12" Bites Fruity Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$15.50
12" Bites Taco Pie
Ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and pinto beans$18.50
12" Bites Mexican Pie
Chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, corn topped with hot sauce$18.50
12" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olivesMushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$18.50
12" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$21.50
12" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pie$5.50
12" Buffalo Chicken Pie$24.25
12" Chicken Alfredo Pie
Alfredo sauce and cheese$5.25
14" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$14.75
14" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$16.50
14" Bites Short Rib Philly Cheese Steak Pie
Short ribs, cheese, onions and peppers$22.50
14" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$23.50
14" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$20.00
14" Bites Fruity Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$18.25
14" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$22.50
14" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$25.25
18" Bites Cheese Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie$19.00
18" Bites Pepperoni Pie
Cheese Pizza Pie topped with Pepperoni$21.75
18" Bites Short Rib Philly Cheese Steak Pie
Short ribs, cheese, onions and peppers$31.25
18" Bites Tico Pie
Chicken and beef Pie topped with alfredo sauce, onions, peppers and our own Tico sauce$32.75
18" Bites Meat Lovers Pie
Sausage, Ham, Pepperoni$27.25
18" Bites Fruity Hawaiian Pie
Pineapples, ham and hot honey sauce$24.50
18" Bites Taco Pie
Ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream and pinto beans$30.25
18" Bites Mexican Pie
Chicken, cabbage, pico de gallo, corn topped with hot sauce$30.25
18" Bites Veggie Pie
Mushrooms, onions, brocolli and black olives$30.25
18" Bites Chimi Pie
Beef, red onion, cabbage, tomatoes, cilantro. sesame seeds topped with chimi sauce$35.50
18" Bites Hot Honey Pie
Mozzarella cheese, basil, fresh tomato, banana peppers topped with hot honey sauce$31.50
18" Grandma Sicilian Pie
Sicilian chesse$31.50
18" Margarita Sicilian Pie
Mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatos on a sicilian slice$31.50
18" Buffalo Chicken Pie$24.50
Bites Burgers
Bites Burger$11.10
Tico Burger
Classic Beef Burger with Cheese, Bacon, Tico Sauce, Beef, Beans, Fried Egg, Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles.$15.00
Turkey Burger
Brings Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles$12.24
Chicken Burger
Brings Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles$12.74
(3) Beef Sliders
Brings Cheese, Bacon, Tico, Chilli, lettuce, tomato and pickles$12.50
(3) Turkey Sliders
Turkey sliders brings tomato, lettuce and pickles$12.50
(3) Chicken Sliders
Chicken sliders brings tomato, lettuce and pickles$12.50
(3) Cheeseburger Sliders
Cheeseburger Sliders$14.00
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$9.50
Rice Bowl
Hot Dogs
Tacos
Bites Wheels
Empanadas
Beef Empanada$3.25
Beef and Cheese Empanada$3.75
Chicken Empanada$3.25
Chicken & Cheese Empanadas$3.75
Cheese Empanadas$3.25
Tico Empanadas$4.75
Hamburger Empanadas
Hamburger meat with yellow anerican cheese, onions and peppers$4.25
Philly Cheese Empanadas
Short rib, cheese, onions and peppers$4.50
Spinach & Cheese Empanadas$3.50
Veggie Empanadas$4.00
Salads
Burrito
Calzones
Quick Bites
Sauces
Dessert Menu
!!Bites Drinks!!
Soda Cans
Soda Machine
Juices
Cup of Ice
Specialty Drinks
20oz Soda
Specials
PIZZA PIE SPECIALS
1 Large Pie, 2 Liter Soda$20.50
1 Large Pie, 1 Topping, 1 order of Plain Garlic Knots, & 2 Liter Soda$25.00
1 Large Pie, 1 Topping, 8 Wings, & 2 Liter Soda$32.50
2 Large Pies, 1 Topping Each, 2 Liter Soda (Deep Copy)$42.50
2 Large Pies, 1 Topping Each, 2 Stuffed Ggarlic Knots, 2 (8) Wings, 2 Brownies & 2 Liter Soda (Deep Copy)$85.50
KIDS SPECIAL
COMBO DEALS
LUNCH SPECIALS..
ALL DAY SPECIALS
2 Plain Slices & 12oz Fountain Drink$7.00
2 Pepperoni Slices & 12oz Fountain Drink$8.49
1 Pepperoni Slice & 12oz Fountain Drink$4.65
Ozzy O's Sesame Chicken Special
Breaded Chicken pieces covered in sauce with your choice of french fries.$13.75
Arab Special$9.50
Bratchet Special$13.75
Pollo al Mojo y Tostones$15.50
Taco Tuesday
Chofan Rice Bowl
Calzones
Bites Wheels
Salad
Bites Tacos
Tacos
Burritos
