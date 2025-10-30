1 Burger & Fries w/ 12oz Fountain Drink

$0

Cook option Required* Select... Cheese Required* Select... French Fry Option Required* Please select 1 Select... Extra Burger Options Select... Condiments Select... Comes with Select...

Add to Cart 1

Take a break with our juicy, handcrafted burger made from fresh, seasoned beef, grilled to perfection and topped with your choice of cheese and fresh fixings. Served hot alongside a generous portion of our crispy, golden fries, this classic combo hits the spot every time. Fast, filling, and full of flavor — it’s the perfect midday meal to power you through the day.