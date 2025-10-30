Skip to Main content
Bites on Valentine
0
Order Online
Home
/
Wings
Wings
$0
French Fry Option
Select...
Crispy or Regular
Please select up to 1
Select...
Loaded Fries Option
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Wing flavors include: Lemon Pepper, Tico, Buffalo, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Teriyaki, Sweet Chilli, Hawaiian, Quema Kulo, Coconut and Garlic Parmesan
Bites on Valentine Location and Hours
(718) 618-0311
239 East 203rd Street, Bronx, NY 10458
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement